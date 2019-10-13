UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Working With Congress On Imposing 'Powerful' Sanctions On Turkey

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Trump Says Working With Congress on Imposing 'Powerful' Sanctions on Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was working with US Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently proposed a bill on sanctions against Turkey after the latter launched a military operation in north Syria, as well other US congressmen and the US Treasury about imposing "powerful sanctions" on Ankara.

"Dealing with [Lindsey Graham] and many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey. Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this. Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned!" Trump posted on Twitter.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in turn, has said that the Treasury was prepared to impose the sanctions immediately, if necessary.

