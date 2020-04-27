Trump Says Works From Early Morning Till Late at Night, Hardly Leaves White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he has hardly left the White House in many months and has been described by some people as the hardest working US president in history, despite US media reports of his dubious work schedule.

"I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven't left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Thursday, The New York Times published a story saying that Trump had been arriving in the Oval Office "as late as noon" in the past days and that he spends his mornings and evenings in the White House master bedroom or private dining room watching news on tv. According to The New York Times, the US president has "comfort food" such as French fries and Diet Coke "readily available."

"The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history.

I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!" Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, Trump rarely attended the meetings that preceded the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings and often saw the final version of the day's main talking points, prepared by his aides, for the first time.

On Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter that he saw no purpose of having White House coronavirus briefings because the media "asks nothing but hostile questions" and does not report accurately on the facts given.

The Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing was cancelled. On Friday, the White House press briefing lasted just over 20 minutes, as opposed to the usual two hours or more, and Trump did not take any questions from reporters.

On Thursday, Trump made dubious remarks at the coronavirus briefing, suggesting that medical experts could explore possible ways of using disinfectants or ultraviolet light to treat COVID-19 patients via injection or a cleanse. Trump later said that his remarks were sarcastic.