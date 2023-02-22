UrduPoint.com

Trump Says World Closer To Third World War Than Ever Before, Urges Cleanse Of US War Hawks

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Trump Says World Closer to Third World War Than Ever Before, Urges Cleanse of US War Hawks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The globe is closer to a Third World War than ever before, former US President Donald Trump said in video remarks shared to social media, urging a removal of war hawks across the US government.

"World War Three has never been closer than it is right now," Trump said on Tuesday. "We need to clean house of all of the warmongers and 'America Last' globalists, and the deep state, the Pentagon, the State Department and the national-security industrial complex."

Trump claimed to be the only president to reject the advice of generals, bureaucrats and diplomats who "only know how to get (the US) into conflict" but not out of it.

US officials such as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland are "obsessed" with pushing Ukraine into NATO, Trump said.

The former President also criticized the US State Department's support for "uprisings" in Ukraine.

"These people have been seeking confrontation for a long time... Now we're teetering on the brink of World War Three and a lot of people don't see it," Trump said.

However, Trump clarified that he does not excuse Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which he claims would not have happened if he were president.

The Ukraine conflict could be ended in 24 hours with the right leadership, Trump said.

Trump's remarks come following a speech by US President Joe Biden in Poland earlier on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukraine and NATO.

