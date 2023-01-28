UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Would Develop US Domestic 'Missile Shield' If Re-Elected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Says Would Develop US Domestic 'Missile Shield' if Re-Elected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will develop a new missile defense shield for the United States if re-elected president in 2024 in order to address the increasing threat posed by hypersonic missiles.

"There is no greater danger than the deadly menace of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles," Trump said in a video statement. "When I'm Commander in Chief... I will work with Congress and our great military leaders... to build a state-of-the art, next-generation missile defense shield."

Trump compared such a system to the Iron Dome system utilized by Israel. Trump warned of the threat that hypersonic missiles, particularly those armed with nuclear warheads, could pose to the US homeland.

Earlier this month, US Senator John Cornyn said that China and Russia are ahead of the United States on hypersonic technology.

Trump said the world has become "vastly more dangerous" under current President Joe Biden. Trump also said the nuclear rhetoric was not employed against the US under his administration, but that foreign adversaries are using it now because they lack respect for the present leadership.

A third world war would make the First and Second World Wards look like "very small battles," Trump said. The best way to prevent such a conflict is to prepare with technology and strength, Trump said.

The Space Force, established under the Trump administration, will play a vital role in the proposed effort, Trump added.

