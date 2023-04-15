UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Would Direct US Authorities To Probe Link Between Transgenderism, Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said during remarks to the National Rifle Association that he would direct Federal health authorities to investigate potential links between transgender treatments and violence, following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee last month by a transgender male.

"Upon my inauguration, I will direct the food and Drug Administration to convene an independent, outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression and even violence," Trump said on Friday. "I think most of us already know the answer, don't we?"

In March, 28-year old Audrey Hale, who police said identified as a transgender male, shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.

Hale was also receiving treatment for an emotional disorder, police said.

The incident sparked debate over the potential links between transgender treatments, mental health and violence. US media reported that the situation may also have been used to advance anti-transgender rhetoric.

Other recent instances of transgender mass shooters include: the shooter of an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado in November 2022, who identified a non-binary; the shooter of a Colorado STEM school in May, 2019; and the shooter of a pharmaceuticals distribution center in Maryland in September 2018.

