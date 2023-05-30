Trump Says Would End Birthright Citizenship to Curb Illegal Immigration to US if Reelected

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if he is reelected in 2024, he would sign an executive order on his first day in office to end the policy of automatically providing citizenship to children of persons who illegally enter the United States

"As part of my plan to secure the border on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to Federal agencies, under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship," Trump said in a video statement.

Trump noted that millions of immigrants arrive in the United States illegally in part because of existing policies such as birthright citizenship.

The goal is to curb illegal immigration by eliminating one of its major incentives thus deterring them from coming to the United States and encouraging those already in the country to return in their countries of origin, Trump said.

The former president also said he would also end the practice of birth tourism where foreigners come to the United States during the women's last weeks of pregnancy to acquire US citizenship.

Trump characterized the practice as being "unfair," given that it allows some to jump the "migration lines" and obtain permanent residency cards.