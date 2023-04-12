Trump Says Would Have Exited Afghanistan With Strength, Calls Withdrawal Embarrassing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump told Fox news in an interview that he would have withdrawn from Afghanistan with more strength than President Joe Biden, calling the withdrawal one of the United States' most embarrassing moments.

"Afghanistan, one of the worst things I've ever seen, I think the most embarrassing moment that this country has ever had, frankly, the way we got out," Trump said on Tuesday. "That was their plan, that had nothing to do with me... We would've gotten out with dignity and strength."

Last week, the Biden administration released an after action report on its withdrawal from Afghanistan, in which it blamed Trump for constraining the execution.

Trump criticized Biden in particular for pulling out large portions of the US military prior to executing the withdrawal.

During the withdrawal, which culminated in an airlift operation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, 13 US servicemembers and 170 Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing attack. After the suicide bombing attack, the US military launched a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.