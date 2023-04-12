Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Would Have Exited Afghanistan With Strength, Calls Withdrawal Embarrassing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Trump Says Would Have Exited Afghanistan With Strength, Calls Withdrawal Embarrassing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump told Fox news in an interview that he would have withdrawn from Afghanistan with more strength than President Joe Biden, calling the withdrawal one of the United States' most embarrassing moments.

"Afghanistan, one of the worst things I've ever seen, I think the most embarrassing moment that this country has ever had, frankly, the way we got out," Trump said on Tuesday. "That was their plan, that had nothing to do with me... We would've gotten out with dignity and strength."

Last week, the Biden administration released an after action report on its withdrawal from Afghanistan, in which it blamed Trump for constraining the execution.

Trump criticized Biden in particular for pulling out large portions of the US military prior to executing the withdrawal.

During the withdrawal, which culminated in an airlift operation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, 13 US servicemembers and 170 Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing attack. After the suicide bombing attack, the US military launched a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Trump Suicide United States From Airport

Recent Stories

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

4 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.