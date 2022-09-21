UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Would Have Prevented Ukraine Conflict But Now It Could Lead To 'World War III'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Trump Says Would Have Prevented Ukraine Conflict But Now It Could Lead to 'World War III'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the conflict in Ukraine would not have occurred under his presidency but now the situation threatens to escalate into World War III after Russia announced a partial mobilization and the potential use of all weapons in its arsenal if its territorial integrity is violated.

"President (Vladimir) Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying 'It is not a bluff.' The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III," Trump said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russian forces, consisting of 300,000 soldiers, to assist the special military operation in support of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

All four territories are set to hold referenda to join the Russian Federation.

Current US President Joe Biden said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the United States does not seek a new Cold War and hopes the conflict in Ukraine ends on "just terms." However, Biden also characterized the referenda as "sham," indicating that the US does not plan to recognize their outcomes.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after escalating attacks against the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics by forces of the regime in Kiev prompted local authorities to request support from Moscow.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February World War All From Arsenal

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

5 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.