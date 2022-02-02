Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call

(@FahadShabbir)

Former US President Donald Trump said he would like to take a look at the transcript of the telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on January 27 and was focused on tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border

A CNN correspondent tweeted after last week's call, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden told Zelenskyy that Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked." US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne already dismissed the claim as false.

"It'd be interesting to see (a transcript of) the call. I suspect that the call was pretty much like they say, but it's not gonna change anything, not gonna change anything. But it certainly would be really interesting to see it," Trump said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.

The US is "going to hell" under Biden's presidency, Trump further opined. According to the former president, Biden has caused enormous damage to the United States, especially with regard to the inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and "the military embarrassment" in Afghanistan.

Biden's policy has also led to the worsening of US relations with Russia and China, Trump noted.

"You can add up five presidents, they haven't done the damage this man (Biden) has done last year," he added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.