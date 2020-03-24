Trump Says Would 'Love' to Open Country by April 12 Easter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he would love to lift coronavirus-related restrictions by Easter, celebrated on April 12.

"I would love to have it opened by Easter... It's such an important day for other reasons, but I'll make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up... by Easter," Trump said in an interview to FOX news.