Trump Says Would Meet Venezuela's Maduro Only To Discuss Exit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:24 PM

US President Donald Trump said Monday he would only meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss his exit from power

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Monday he would only meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss his exit from power.

Trump had said in an interview Sunday that he would "think about" meeting with Maduro, a leftist autocrat whose ouster Washington has pursued with little success since early 2019 despite punishing sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

The president's comments were widely interpreted as a sign of weakening US support for Juan Guaido, the opposition leader who Washington and nearly 60 other countries have backed in a power struggle with Maduro.

On Twitter, however, Trump insisted, "I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and thepeople of Venezuela.""I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!"

