UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Would Not Be Against Powell Possible Resignation From Federal Reserve Head Post

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Trump Says Would Not Be Against Powell Possible Resignation From Federal Reserve Head Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he would not prevent Jerome Powell from leaving the post of the chairman of the Federal Reserve if the latter wanted to resign.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his Twitter page that he was not sure, who is the "bigger enemy" of the United States: Powell, or Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also accused the Federal Reserve of being weak and doing nothing for developing the US economy.

"Do I want to resign him? Let me put this way: if he did, I would not stop him," Trump told reporters on late Friday, before leaving for the G7 Summit in France.

The new wave of Trump's critical remarks about the Federal Reserve followed Powell's statement that the US economy was still performing well, despite the risks that include uncertainty over the trade policy. Powell referred to the US-Chinese trade tensions, escalated by Trump's decision to target Chinese goods with new tariffs.

Related Topics

China Twitter France Trump Powell United States Post From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

9 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

9 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

9 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

10 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.