Trump Says Would Not Be Against Powell Possible Resignation From Federal Reserve Head Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he would not prevent Jerome Powell from leaving the post of the chairman of the Federal Reserve if the latter wanted to resign.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his Twitter page that he was not sure, who is the "bigger enemy" of the United States: Powell, or Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also accused the Federal Reserve of being weak and doing nothing for developing the US economy.

"Do I want to resign him? Let me put this way: if he did, I would not stop him," Trump told reporters on late Friday, before leaving for the G7 Summit in France.

The new wave of Trump's critical remarks about the Federal Reserve followed Powell's statement that the US economy was still performing well, despite the risks that include uncertainty over the trade policy. Powell referred to the US-Chinese trade tensions, escalated by Trump's decision to target Chinese goods with new tariffs.