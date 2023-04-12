Trump Says Would Not Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Election Even if Convicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news that he would not drop out of the 2024 presidential election even if convicted on criminal charges filed against him in New York.

"No, I'd never drop out. It's not my thing. I wouldn't do it," Trump said on Tuesday, when asked if he would drop out even if convicted on criminal charges.

Democrats are the party of "disinformation," Trump said, claiming they target potential electoral challengers.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last month on charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has been arraigned and pleaded not guilty, characterizing the case as a "witch hunt" against him.

Trump also cast doubts on Biden's ability to run against him in 2024, pointing toward Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement nominee.