WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro only to talk about him leaving office.

"My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump has told Axios that he could think about holding a meeting with Maduro in the future, but not right now.

Trump said that he was not very supportive of his administration's decision to back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who tried to oust Maduro amid protests that erupted in Venezuela after the 2018 election, when Maduro was re-elected for a second six-year term.

In January 2019, opposition leader Juan Guaido, who headed Venezuela's National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, and Turkey, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro, recognizing him as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.