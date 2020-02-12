UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Would Rather Run Against Bloomberg Over Sanders Because Of Weak Following

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump Says Would Rather Run Against Bloomberg Over Sanders Because of Weak Following

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would rather run against Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race rather than his opponent Senator Bernie Sanders because the latter has a strong following.

"Frankly, I'd rather run against Bloomberg than Bernie Sander because Sanders has real followers," Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump said Bloomberg is buying his way through the Democratic presidential race.

Billionaire businessman Bloomberg, a late entrant in the Democratic presidential Primary who was not on the ballot in the first two states to vote - Iowa and New Hampshire - is self-funding his campaign.

Bloomberg has currently spent more than $300 million on television, radio and digital campaign advertisements, prompting critics to claim that he is buying the Democratic presidential nomination and possibly buying the presidency.

Related Topics

Vote Trump 2020 TV Race Million

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

5 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

5 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

5 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

5 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

5 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.