Trump Says Would Rather Run Against Bloomberg Over Sanders Because of Weak Following

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would rather run against Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race rather than his opponent Senator Bernie Sanders because the latter has a strong following.

"Frankly, I'd rather run against Bloomberg than Bernie Sander because Sanders has real followers," Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump said Bloomberg is buying his way through the Democratic presidential race.

Billionaire businessman Bloomberg, a late entrant in the Democratic presidential Primary who was not on the ballot in the first two states to vote - Iowa and New Hampshire - is self-funding his campaign.

Bloomberg has currently spent more than $300 million on television, radio and digital campaign advertisements, prompting critics to claim that he is buying the Democratic presidential nomination and possibly buying the presidency.