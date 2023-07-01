Trump Says Would Slash US Department of Education, Return School Policy to States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said during remarks to political group Moms for Liberty that he will undertake several educational reforms if reelected in 2024, including slashing the Federal Department of Education and returning school policy decisions to state governments.

"I want to move our education back to the states," Trump said on Friday. "We may have a little remnant... a little coordination, but it will be 1%, 2%."

Trump said that he will allow parents to vote to fire school principals who are not performing to their standards as part of an effort to bolster local control and parental rights in education.

The former president also vowed to restore order to schools in the United States by overhauling standards on school discipline and juvenile justice to remove violent students from classrooms and place them into alternative institutions.

Trump said he would cut funding for schools who teach about concepts including critical race theory and transgenderism. He also said he would instruct the Justice Department to pursue cases against schools who engage in "militant and country-destroying practices" for violating the Establishment Clause of the US Constitution, comparing political ideology with religious thought.

Moreover, Trump said he would direct the US Justice Department to pursue civil rights claims against schools who engage in unlawful racial discrimination, following a Supreme Court decision earlier this week effectively ending affirmative action in higher education.

Moms for Liberty advocates against government overreach and intimidation tactics in education, according to the group's website.