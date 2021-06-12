Trump Says Writing 'Book of All Books,' Working on 'Important Project'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump announced he was writing a book and working on a project in a press release with scant details.

"I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now.

I'm writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you'll see the book of all books," the statement, released through his Save America political action group.

He finished off the statement with "Actually, I've been working on a much more important project right now!" without elaborating.