WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he will soon make a decision on whether to strike Iran after it downed a US surveillance drown over the Strait of Hormuz.

"You'll find out," Trump said at the White House when asked if he would strike Iran back.

Trump added Iran made a big mistake and that the drone was shot over international waters.