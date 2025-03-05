Trump Says Zelensky Ready For Russia Talks, Mineral Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky has told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and the finalization of a US minerals deal, days after the pair's explosive White House meeting.
The dramatic collapse of Kyiv and Washington's wartime alliance has played out in the open since the televised dispute in the Oval Office last week, followed by Ukraine's top ally suspending crucial military aid.
Zelensky has since sought to bring Trump back onside, posting on social media that their clash was "regrettable" and he wanted "to make things right".
In his address to US Congress later on Tuesday, Trump read aloud from a letter he said he recently received from Zelensky, which matched the social media statement.
"The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," Trump told US lawmakers in his first address since returning to office.
"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.'"
Addressing Congress, Trump added that, "regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you."
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has meanwhile offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
"Tell Trump that I expect him here with Putin and Zelensky," Lukashenko proposed to the three leaders in a video interview with US blogger Mario Nawfal, reported by state news agency Belta on Wednesday.
"We are going to sit down and calmly make an accord," said Lukashenko, adding there had to be a deal with Zelensky "since a large part of Ukrainian society is with him".
In the Oval Office on Friday, Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US assistance and Trump berated the wartime leader as not having "cards" to play.
Zelensky left without signing an agreement pushed by Trump for the United States to secure control over Ukrainian mineral resources.
While Trump was expected to use Tuesday's speech to lay out a plan for the Ukraine war, he did not further detail how he envisages ending the grueling three-year conflict.
He did say he had engaged in "serious discussions with Russia".
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and decision on Monday to halt military assistance to Kyiv has stunned allies.
Like Ukraine, the European Union has been excluded from US-Russian negotiations towards a potential truce, prompting fears any deal proposed would be on Moscow's terms.
Moscow, which has hailed Trump's decision to halt assistance to Ukraine as a "solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process," said Wednesday news that Zelensky was ready for peace talks was "positive".
The US pause impacts hundreds of millions of Dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, The New York Times reported.
- 'Stab in the back' -
Ordinary Ukrainians speaking to AFP were shocked at what they viewed as a betrayal by Trump.
"It's like a stab in the back," a 33-year-old financial assistant in Kyiv who gave only her first name, Sofia, told AFP.
Trump "wants Ukraine's surrender, the deaths of our people, the surrender of our territories," army volunteer Sergiy Sternenko said on Telegram.
Poland's government noted that Washington's decision was made without consulting NATO allies, and said the impact was already being felt.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told lawmakers in Paris that "entire trains" carrying US supplies for Ukraine "are being stopped and prevented from reaching their destination".
- Troops on the ground? -
Last week, Zelensky had travelled to Washington expecting to sign a US-Ukrainian deal for the joint exploitation of Ukraine's vast mineral resources, as part of a post-war recovery in a US-brokered peace deal.
The proposal was to give Washington financial benefits for helping Ukraine in a truce, even if Trump has repeatedly refused to commit any US military force as a back-up to European troops who might act as peacekeepers.
After the fiery Oval Office exchange, Zelensky was asked to leave.
On Tuesday, Zelensky said that Kyiv remained ready to sign the deal at "any time and in any convenient format".
Ukraine is also seeking tough security guarantees for an end to the war.
After weekend crisis talks in London, Britain and France are investigating how to propose a one-month Ukraine-Russia truce -- potentially backstopped by troops on the ground.
Vance, in an interview with Fox News on Monday, mocked the idea of "some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years" sending soldiers to Ukraine. That prompted angry responses from French and British politicians.
Vance insisted Tuesday he had not mentioned France or Britain, and said both had "fought bravely" alongside the United States over the past two decades.
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From World
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcases its rich tourism potential at ITB Berlin 202512 minutes ago
-
Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent32 minutes ago
-
Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks52 minutes ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League1 hour ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast1 hour ago
-
Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog2 hours ago
-
Amnesty says Israeli attacks on Lebanon health sector should be probed as war crimes2 hours ago
-
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'2 hours ago
-
Rain, snow offer hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years2 hours ago
-
Finnish space centre monitors climate change on the front line2 hours ago