Trump Says Zelensky Wants 'deal' To Stop Ukraine War

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) US president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was keen for a deal to end his country's war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, almost three years into Moscow's invasion and ahead of Trump taking office in January.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse."

Zelensky's meeting with Trump was his first face-to-face encounter with the tycoon-turned-politician since his November election victory.

