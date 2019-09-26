Trump Says Zelenskyy Stopping Corruption in Ukraine to Do Big Favor to Whole World

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy can stop corruption in his country such an outcome will be good for the entire world.

"I think, he [Zelenskyy] was elected on the basis of stopping corruption, which unfortunately has plagued Ukraine," Trump said during his meeting with Zeenskyy. "If he could do that, he will be doing a big favor to the whole world."