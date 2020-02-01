UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Scraps Obama Ban On US Forces Deployment Of Land Mines - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Scraps Obama Ban on US Forces Deployment of Land Mines - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US military commanders will be allowed to use anti-personnel landmines in exceptional circumstances under a policy reversal ordered by President Donald Trump and announced in a White House press release on Friday.

"The President has canceled the Obama administration's policy to prohibit United States military forces from employing anti-personnel landmines outside of the Korean Peninsula," the release said.

As a result, the Defense Department is issuing a new landmine policy to authorize combatant commanders to employ in exceptional circumstances advanced non-persistent landmines specifically designed to reduce unintended harm to civilians and partner forces, the release said.

Non-persistent mines are typically laid on the surface and destroy themselves within a relatively short period of time.

In contrast, traditional mines remain buried and often explode when disturbed, even decades later, killing and maiming victims.

An international campaign to ban landmines led to a 1997 treaty, which has been signed by more than 160 nations.

The United States refused to sign the treaty, but in 2014, the Obama administration largely aligned the country with the treaty's requirements by banning using mines with the exception for the Korean Peninsula.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

27 minutes ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

28 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

44 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

44 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.