Trump Secures Support of 37 House Republicans - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump currently has the support of nearly forty House Republicans, Axios reports.

Trump has been endorsed by 37 House Republicans, including nine of the 25 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and 11 of the 26 Republicans on House Oversight, Axios said on Saturday.

The endorsements can significantly boost Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, amid the criminal charges that the former president is currently facing in New York.

Two of Trump's Republican supporters - House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan and GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik - have been holding regular discussions with Trump regarding the Republicans' probes into US President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Axios said.

Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased. Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against Trump has been filed with the court.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair with Daniels, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."

According to US media reports, Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon.