UrduPoint.com

Trump Secures Support Of 37 House Republicans - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Trump Secures Support of 37 House Republicans - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump currently has the support of nearly forty House Republicans, Axios reports.

Trump has been endorsed by 37 House Republicans, including nine of the 25 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and 11 of the 26 Republicans on House Oversight, Axios said on Saturday.

The endorsements can significantly boost Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, amid the criminal charges that the former president is currently facing in New York.

Two of Trump's Republican supporters - House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan and GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik - have been holding regular discussions with Trump regarding the Republicans' probes into US President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Axios said.

Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased. Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against Trump has been filed with the court.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair with Daniels, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."

According to US media reports, Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Film And Movies Trump Manhattan New York Money Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

44 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

49 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.