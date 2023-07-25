(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump continues to vie for a chance to appear on the popular podcast hosted by comedian Joe Rogan as a means of garnering attention for his 2024 presidential campaign, the Daily Beast reported.

Trump has told campaign associates to promote the idea of an invitation to The Joe Rogan Experience, despite Rogan's apparent disinterest in the idea so far, the report said on Monday.

"Perhaps the only person bigger in the new world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last - it would be an incredible audience," a Trump adviser is quoted as saying in the report.

The Trump team's plan to secure an appearance on Rogan's podcast includes trying to goad the comedian into an invitation, the report said.

Trump ally Roger Stone has floated the idea of a cage match between himself and Rogan, who also works as a commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the report said.

Stone may also attempt to pressure Rogan into inviting Trump by claiming he has "handlers" preventing the former president's appearance, the report said, citing a close source to Stone.

Trump is not concerned with getting an invite to the podcast immediately, preferring to play the "long game" to convince Rogan, the report said, citing a Trump adviser. Trump listens to Rogan's podcast and does not take the comedian's criticisms personally, another adviser said.

Earlier this month, Rogan said he has had the opportunity to host Trump on his podcasts multiple times but is "not interested" in helping the former president. Rogan's wide assortment of podcast guests have previously included politicians, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang, as well as 2024 Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.