Open Menu

Trump Seeking Invite To Comedian Joe Rogan's Podcast To Boost 2024 Campaign - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Trump Seeking Invite to Comedian Joe Rogan's Podcast to Boost 2024 Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump continues to vie for a chance to appear on the popular podcast hosted by comedian Joe Rogan as a means of garnering attention for his 2024 presidential campaign, the Daily Beast reported.

Trump has told campaign associates to promote the idea of an invitation to The Joe Rogan Experience, despite Rogan's apparent disinterest in the idea so far, the report said on Monday.

"Perhaps the only person bigger in the new world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last - it would be an incredible audience," a Trump adviser is quoted as saying in the report.

The Trump team's plan to secure an appearance on Rogan's podcast includes trying to goad the comedian into an invitation, the report said.

Trump ally Roger Stone has floated the idea of a cage match between himself and Rogan, who also works as a commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the report said.

Stone may also attempt to pressure Rogan into inviting Trump by claiming he has "handlers" preventing the former president's appearance, the report said, citing a close source to Stone.

Trump is not concerned with getting an invite to the podcast immediately, preferring to play the "long game" to convince Rogan, the report said, citing a Trump adviser. Trump listens to Rogan's podcast and does not take the comedian's criticisms personally, another adviser said.

Earlier this month, Rogan said he has had the opportunity to host Trump on his podcasts multiple times but is "not interested" in helping the former president. Rogan's wide assortment of podcast guests have previously included politicians, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang, as well as 2024 Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Related Topics

World Trump May 2020

Recent Stories

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

3 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

3 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

4 hours ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

4 hours ago
Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

4 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

4 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

4 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

4 hours ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

4 hours ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World