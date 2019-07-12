UrduPoint.com
Trump Seeking To Remove Coats As Director Of National Intelligence - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

US President Donald Trump is seeking to remove Daniel Coats from his post as Director of National Intelligence, media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump is seeking to remove Daniel Coats from his post as Director of National Intelligence, media reported on Friday.

Trump has notified his close aides that he wants to fire Coats from his position as Director of National Intelligence, Axios reported citing five sources who have discussed the matter with the US president.

The reported pointed out that although there is no immediate plan to remove Coats, Trump has indicated the move would happen sooner rather than later.

Trump has discussed the matter for months and began mentioning potential replacements since February, the report said.

When asked about the matter, the White House told Axios that it had no personnel announcements at present.

