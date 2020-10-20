Trump Seeks COVID-19 Relief Before Election But Says Pelosi Wants to Hurt Him Politically

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hoped to get another COVID-19 economic relief package before the US presidential election on November 3, but said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will probably reject any deal in order to hurt him politically

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hoped to get another COVID-19 economic relief package before the US presidential election on November 3, but said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will probably reject any deal in order to hurt him politically.

"We want to do it because people need help and they should get help," Trump told Fox news. "But here's the problem. She [Pelosi] doesn't want to do anything until after the election because she thinks that helps her. I actually think it helps us because everyone knows that she's the one that's breaking up the deal now."

Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have since been locked in a stalemate with Republicans, who control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES Act, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Negotiations resumed at the weekend after Pelosi gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal or risk forgoing one before election where Trump faces Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

Trump has increased the relief offer to more than $1.9 trillion. Pelosi had rejected Trump's earlier offer for a $1.8 trillion package and continues to seek a packaged of well over $2 trillion.

Spokespersons for both the Congress and the White House reported on Monday that distance remained between the two sides in reaching a deal, but talks will continue on Tuesday.

"I would be willing to do more because ... we get the money back to the government. And it's better than (having) unemployment," Trump said.