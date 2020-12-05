UrduPoint.com
Trump Seeks Emergency Appeal In Bid To Invalidate Ballots In Pennsylvania - Filing

Sat 05th December 2020

Trump Seeks Emergency Appeal in Bid to Invalidate Ballots in Pennsylvania - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday filed an emergency appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as part of the legal challenge to invalidate 69 mail-in ballots in the battleground state, a court filing revealed.

"Petitioner-Plaintiff, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. asks this Court to accept emergency review of the November 25, 2020 decision of the Commonwealth Court," the court document said.

According to an AP tally, more than 30 of 50 lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign overall have been rejected or dropped with another 12 on hold. The Democracy Docket legal advocacy group said the Trump campaign as of Friday has won only 1 of 43 court decisions.

Trump is trying to overturn a lower court's decision to reject the campaign's effort to invalidate the 69 mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania officials have certified the election results, declaring that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won by more than 80,000 votes in the state.

Trump campaign lawyers, after scores of lawsuits alleging irregularities, have failed to block official vote certification in key battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden. Every major US media outlet projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election more than three weeks ago. The head of every major government election security agency said the 2020 vote was the safest in US history.

