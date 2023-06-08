Trump Seeks New Trial in $5Mln E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault Lawsuit - Filing

Former US President Donald Trump is seeking a new trial in the civil lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, which resulted in a jury ordering Trump to pay $5 million in damages last month, according to a court document filed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump is seeking a new trial in the civil lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, which resulted in a jury ordering Trump to pay $5 million in damages last month, according to a court document filed Thursday.

"I respectfully submit this Declaration in support of Defendant Donald J. Trump's motion for an Order... granting a new trial or remittitur, with such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper," Trump's attorneys said in a filing.

Last month, a Federal jury in the state of New York found it more likely than not that Trump is liable for battery based on Carroll's accusations of sexual abuse in a dressing room in 1996, ordering the former president to pay $2 million in damages.

In addition, the jury found Trump liable for defamation, ordering him to pay approximately $3 million more in damages for publicly denying the accusations against him.

The court should order a new trial on damages or grant remittitur on the grounds that the jury found that Carroll was not "raped" as alleged, but rather, sexually abused, a separate filing said.

An award of $2 million is "grossly excessive" under applicable case law based on the jury's findings, the filing said. Moreover, the $2.7 million in compensatory damages for the defamation claim was based on "pure speculation" and violates due process standards, according to the filing.

A new trial or remittitur are appropriate in cases where a jury's reward is "entirely out of proportion" to a plaintiff's injuries and was "motivated by sympathy rather than evidence of harm," the filing added.

Following the jury's verdict last month, Trump said he had "absolutely no idea" who Carroll was, calling the decision a "disgrace" and part of a larger "witch hunt" against him.

In response, Carroll filed a court document seeking further damages from Trump for the post-verdict statements in an effort to punish him and deter further defamation.