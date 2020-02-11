UrduPoint.com
Trump Seeks To Boost Spending For Artificial Intelligence Research - White House

Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration is committed to doubling funds for research and development in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next two years, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the US administration submitted its budget proposal for fiscal year 2021. In total, it requested $4.8 trillion, across all government areas.

"In regards to Defense AI R&D, DARPA is investing $459 million in AI R&D, an increase of $50 million from FY 2020, and the Department of Defense's Joint AI Center is increasing its budget from $242 million in FY 2020 to $290 million in FY 2021," the White House said.

The White House also said it is on track to double funds for non-defense AI research and development by 2022.

The new budget proposal seeks more than $830 million for AI research and development at the National Science Foundation, a more than 70 percent increase over the 2020 budget, the release added.

The White House budget proposal also seeks $375 million in total for AI research funds at the Departments of Energy and Agriculture, as well as the National Institutes of Health, the release said.

US President Donald Trump launched the American AI Initiative in February 2019, directing involved agencies to prioritize this area in their budget requests as a part of a national strategy.

