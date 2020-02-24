UrduPoint.com
Trump Seeks To Remove Disloyal Staff From White House - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

US President Donald Trump wants to downsize his White House staff and install people who are loyal to him in key administration positions, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump wants to downsize his White House staff and install people who are loyal to him in key administration positions, CNN reported on Monday.

Trump has been given a list of people who would be a better fit in his administration, the report said citing people familiar with the situation.

The US president recently told he wants to remove some people from the administration who he has been warned about, the report said citing a person who spoke with him.

Trump is making efforts to reorganize his staff after he was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

Earlier in February, Trump told reporters that more White House staff departures should be expected.

Former National Security Council adviser Alexander Vindman was removed from working in the White House after testifying during the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. Trump also fired another witness in the House impeachment inquiry - US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

