UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Seeks US Supreme Court Review Of Twitter Criticisms Decision - Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Trump Seeks US Supreme Court Review of Twitter Criticisms Decision - Petition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Trump administration is asking the US Supreme Court to review a 2019 decision that says the president violated the First Amendment of the Constitution by blocking people on Twitter, according to a petition filed on Thursday.

"In 2017, President Trump blocked individual respondents' Twitter accounts from his personal account after respondents posted messages on their accounts criticizing him or his policies," the petition said. "The Court of Appeals held that, in doing so, President Trump violated the First Amendment.

"

However, the panel opinion's public forum analysis strayed from the well-established precedent that when the government engages in its own speech, it is permitted to "speak for itself " and to "select the views that it wants to express," the petition said.

Thus, where government speech is at issue, forum analysis does not apply, the petition also said.

The District Court decision also erred in finding that the US president created a public forum by continuing to use Twitter's features the same way he did before taking office, the petition added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Twitter Trump Same 2017 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

46 minutes ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

1 hour ago

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to Provide Protec ..

16 minutes ago

People Recovered From COVID-19 May Be Vaccinated A ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.