Trump Sending Congress $2.5Bln Request To Fight Coronavirus - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Trump administration is sending a request to US Congress for $2.5 billion in funding to fight the coronavirus, Politico reported.
More than $1 billion of the funding would target vaccine development and the other will be used on a range of needs including stockpiling masks to paying for diagnostics, the report said on Monday citing a person familiar with the supplemental package.