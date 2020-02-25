Trump Sending Congress $2.5Bln Request to Fight Coronavirus - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Trump administration is sending a request to US Congress for $2.5 billion in funding to fight the coronavirus, Politico reported.

More than $1 billion of the funding would target vaccine development and the other will be used on a range of needs including stockpiling masks to paying for diagnostics, the report said on Monday citing a person familiar with the supplemental package.