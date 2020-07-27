UrduPoint.com
Trump Sends 100 More Federal Officers To Portland Protests, Mulls Adding 50 More - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Sends 100 More Federal Officers to Portland Protests, Mulls Adding 50 More - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Trump administration has sent 100 more Federal officers to Portland, Oregon to quell ongoing protests in the city and is considering sending 50 more, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing US officials and government documents it obtained.

The report said the administration last week sent 100 federal officers with the US Marshals service and is considering to send an additional 50 US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.

