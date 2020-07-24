UrduPoint.com
Trump Sends Federal Agents To Seattle, Expanding Presence Beyond Portland - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:20 AM

Trump Sends Federal Agents to Seattle, Expanding Presence Beyond Portland - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Trump administration has sent Federal law enforcement officers to Seattle, Washington, to protect US government property from continuing violent protests there, media reports said.

The Special Response Team was deployed to Seattle, which has major production facilities for Boeing with orders to stand by for duty, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The move follows the earlier deployment of federal officers first in Washington, DC and then in Portland, Oregon. Locally elected officials in both Portland and Seattle have said they do not want federal agents actively targeting protesters in their jurisdictions, the report noted.

Federal Protective Service officers are routinely given the responsibility of safeguarding federal government buildings, and the new forces would only be activated if protests this week become out of the capability of the local law enforcement authorities to control, the report said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf had told her earlier on Thursday that there were no plans to send significant numbers of federal agents to the city and that it would not be done without informing city authorities, according to the report.

