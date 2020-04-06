Trump Sends Good Wishes to UK Prime Minister Who Was Urgently Hospitalized With COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has sent his well wishes to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was urgently hospitalized on Sunday.

"He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlema,n" Trump said at the Sunday coronavirus White House briefing, expressing hope that Johnson would be fine and saying that he is a "strong man."

A source close to the UK healthcare authorities told Sputnik late on Sunday that Johnson was urgently hospitalized and that he would undergo artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnson's Downing Street office said that the prime minister had been admitted to hospital as a precautionary step because he was exhibiting a high fever and a persistent cough.

On March 27, Johnson and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock both announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Johnson said in a video message that he was remaining in self-isolation, as he was still showing symptoms of the disease.

The prime minister said that he was continuing to carry out his duties and was communicating with other government ministers while in self-isolation to take measures to curb the spread of the disease.