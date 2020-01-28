UrduPoint.com
Trump Sends Letter To Abbas, Gives 4 Years To Study And Implement Peace Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Sends Letter to Abbas, Gives 4 Years to Study and Implement Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had sent a letter to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, giving him four years to study the new US-proposed peace plan and negotiate the accord with Israel.

"My vision gives the Palestinians the time needed to rise up and meet the challenges of statehood. I sent a letter today to President Abbas. I explained to him that the territory allocated for his new state will remain open and undeveloped for the period of four years," Trump said during a press conference in announcing the peace plan.

"During this time, the Palestinians can use appropriate deliberation to study the deal, negotiate with Israel and achieve criteria for statehood and become a truly independent and wonderful state."

Trump promised Abbas the support of the United States and other countries if he chooses "the path to peace."

Abbas has repeatedly accused Trump of pro-Israel bias and rejected all his previous mediation efforts. The Palestinian leadership is yet to respond to the new US peace plan.

