Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Sends Nomination of Amy Barrett for Supreme Court to Senate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump sent the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate for confirmation, the Office of the White House Press Secretary said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Nomination sent to the Senate: Amy Coney Barrett, of Indiana, to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, vice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, deceased," the statement said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this month that the Senate would vote on Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg regardless of criticism by the Democrats. The Republican Party currently holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Confirmation hearings for Barrett will begin on October 12 and will last for up to four days, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Earlier this month, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. Before her passing, the US Supreme Court was already stacked with a 5-4 conservative majority.

The Democrats have been highly critical of Trump's intention to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat just weeks before the presidential election. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has urged the Senate not to approve the nomination before the November 3 presidential election.

