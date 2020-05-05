UrduPoint.com
Trump Sends Senate His Pick for US Ambassador to Belarus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) President Donald Trump formally submitted to the Senate his pick to become the next US ambassador to Belarus, the White House said in a statement.

"NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE... Julie D. Fisher, of Tennessee, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Belarus," the release said on Monday.

In April, Trump initially announced his intent to nominate Fisher to the fill the role, which has been vacant since 2008, when relations between the two countries deteriorated.

Fisher currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Europe and the European Union in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Last September, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Minsk and announced that the United States and Belarus were preparing for the mutual return of ambassadors. Currently, the embassies in both countries are headed by charges d'affaires ad interim.

