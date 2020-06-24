UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Sends Stern Warning To Protestors In US Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:34 AM

Trump sends stern warning to protestors in US capital

President Donald Trump delivered a strong warning Tuesday to protestors in Washington, threatening "serious force" if they tried to create a Seattle-like autonomous zone in the US capital

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump delivered a strong warning Tuesday to protestors in Washington, threatening "serious force" if they tried to create a Seattle-like autonomous zone in the US capital.

A day after police used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators who tried to topple a statue of a former president just outside the White House, Trump also threatened stiff prison sentences against "anarchists" who damage national monuments.

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

"This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!" he wrote.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.

C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump was referring to the police-free district created by protesters in Seattle, in Washington state, two weeks ago, which has sparked outrage among conservatives.

On Saturday, police were denied access to Seattle's six-block "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" after a person was shot dead, and on Monday the west coast city's mayor announced that they planned to take control back of the area.

In the US capital of Washington late Monday, protestors attempted to pull down a monumental statue of Andrew Jackson, who was president from 1829 to 1837, astride a rearing horse.

The statue stands just outside the White House, and was targeted for Jackson's history as a slave owner and his brutal policies toward Native Americans.

Related Topics

Dead Police Washington Threatened White House Trump Capitol Hill Jackson Seattle Washington, D.C. Turkish Lira May From Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

36 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 hour ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

"Urdu Criticism: Past, Present and Future" confere ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.