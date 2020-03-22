UrduPoint.com
Trump Sends To Kim Letter About Cooperation In Area Of Epidemic Control - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Sends to Kim Letter About Cooperation in Area of Epidemic Control - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which expressed desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the news agency, Trump in his letter outlined a plan on developing relations between the two countries and "expressed intention to cooperate in the area of epidemiological measures," as well as commended Kim's efforts to protect the North Korean people from "serious epidemic threat."

