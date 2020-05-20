Trump Sends to US Senate Nomination for Next Ambassadors to Venezuela - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump has sent to the Senate a the nomination of senior diplomat James Story for the position US ambassador to Venezuela, the White House said in a statement.

"James Broward Story, of South Carolina, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement said on Tuesday.