Trump 'Serious' About Vetoing Defense Spending Bill Over Social Media Clause - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is seriously considering vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if Section 230 - which provides protections to social media platforms and allows them to censor content - is not eliminated, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, the President is serious about it," McEnany said when asked whether Trump is serious about vetoing the NDAA over the Section 230. "There are real grave concerns here and the President stands by that."