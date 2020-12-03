Trump 'Serious' About Vetoing Defense Spending Bill Over Social Media Clause - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is seriously considering vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if Section 230 - which provides protections to social media platforms and allows them to censor content - is not eliminated, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, the President is serious about it," McEnany said when asked whether Trump is serious about vetoing the NDAA over the Section 230. "There are real grave concerns here and the President stands by that."

McEnany made the comment after Trump issued a statement on Monday warning that he intends to veto the NDAA if Section 230 of the Communications Act that provides immunity to social media platforms that publish third-party content is not removed from the text.

Trump said Section 230 is a liability shielding gift from the US to 'Big Tech" and represents a serious threat to US national security and election integrity. The US president added the United States can never be safe and secure if it allows Section 230 to stand and he would unequivocally veto the NDAA if Section 230 is not removed.

Trump on Friday accused the media of deliberately targeting him by hiding his "real message" and called for a termination of Section 230. The incumbent president also criticized Twitter and claimed that it makes up false "trends," censors and discriminates against conservatives.