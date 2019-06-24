UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Set For Trip To S. Korea This Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive here Saturday and hold summit talks with President Moon Jae-in the following day, according to its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

"(They plan to) have in-depth discussions on methods for close coordination between the two nations for the establishment of permanent peace through the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while further solidifying the South Korea-U.

S. alliance," she said.

Some foreign media and experts said Trump is expected to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) during the upcoming visit here.

A South Korean government official confirmed later that he's "considering" it.

Regarding speculation about the possibility of Trump and the leaders of the two Koreas gathering at the truce village of Panmunjom, a Cheong Wa Dae official said there's no plan for that.

Moon formally invited Trump to visit South Korea during their April summit at the White House.

Related Topics

White House Visit Trump Wa Alliance Japan South Korea North Korea April Media Government

Recent Stories

Iran says U.S. cyber attacks on rocket launchers " ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Condemns US Sanctions on Iran, Regrets US I ..

1 minute ago

350 gastro patients during 24 hours in Multan

1 minute ago

PTI does not believe in political victimization: D ..

1 minute ago

Will consult if using word 'selected' can be banne ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N contains Shehbaz League and Nawaz League: cl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.