Open Menu

Trump Set To Address Celebrating Supporters In Florida

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Trump set to address celebrating supporters in Florida

Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Jubilant Donald Trump supporters gathered in Florida on election night, expecting the ex-president to speak after he notched key wins in the race for the White House.

Men donning formal suits and women in dresses mingled at the Palm Beach County Convention Center event, where they rubbed shoulders with a die-hard Trump fan sporting their political hero's name emblazoned on a leather vest.

Whether dressed in formal attire or more casual wear, many of the attendees wore Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps.

"I feel like Trump has won this election. This is over, and I feel like the world's about to be much greater," said Moses Abraham, 22.

Trump pushed closer to victory over Kamala Harris on Wednesday, leaving the Democrat the narrowest of remaining paths to stop him scoring a stunning political comeback.

"This is like 2016. I feel that we are on the same path to win. I feel very optimistic about tonight," said Jo Ann Poly Calvo. "Donald Trump is the perfect fit for America."

Florida, located in the southeastern United States, has become a spiritual home for Trump as he has faced a litany of legal woes in his native New York.

He maintains a residence in the Republican stronghold state at Mar-a-Lago which doubles as a members' club.

While some of those at the Palm Beach viewing party were openly nervous about the result of the election, with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris locked in a dead heat in opinion polls, others were more bullish.

Rocco Talarico, 68, wore a "MAGA" cap and a leather vest inscribed with the words "Born to Ride" and "Donald Trump."

He said he was confident the Republican would win.

"We need that because our country right now has no borders, our crime is bad, our stock market is bad, our gas and food prices are high. Kamala (Harris) did nothing for four years," he said.

Mike McCormack, 50, was even more strident in his criticism of Harris as he awaited a chance to hear Trump speak amid what might be one of the most consequential US election nights in recent history.

"I don't feel Donald Trump could be outside influenced as much, and I strongly feel that Harris is actually owned and manipulated. I have no faith in her," he told AFP.

He also raised doubts about the integrity of the polls, something that Trump has repeatedly raised without evidence, pointing to a conspiracy by his adversaries to deny him the presidency.

"I have some confidence in this election (but) not a whole lot," said McCormack. "There has been some funny things going on. There have been people arrested and convicted for voter fraud. So I don't know."

Related Topics

Election Dead World White House Trump Same New York Florida United States Women Gas 2016 Market Event Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

1 hour ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

2 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

13 hours ago
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

13 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

14 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

14 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

14 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

14 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World