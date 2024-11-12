Open Menu

Trump Set To Name Marco Rubio Secretary Of State: NYT

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Trump set to name Marco Rubio secretary of state: NYT

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state, The New York Times reported Monday night.

It quoted three people as saying that the decision is not final, but that Trump appears to have settled on Rubio, a loyalist whom Trump passed over as his vice presidential running mate.

Rubio has been consistently named over the last week as one of the frontrunners to head US diplomacy, along with the abrasive former ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell.

He would become a key architect of Trump's second term "America First" foreign policy, with Trump having promised to end the wars raging in Ukraine and the middle East and avoid any more American military entanglements overseas.

Fellow Florida Senator Rick Scott sent congratulations to Rubio in a message on X, writing: "He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage!"

The nomination of Rubio, a hawkish congressman with Cuban heritage, would cap a remarkable turnaround in his relations with Trump.

In 2016, when they were competing for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio called Trump a "con artist" and the "most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency."

Trump belittled him as "Little Marco" and mocked him for sweating and wearing heavy makeup during tv appearances.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Trump Germany New York Florida United States Middle East 2016 TV

Recent Stories

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

2 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

10 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

11 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

11 hours ago
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

11 hours ago
 Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

11 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

11 hours ago
 CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

11 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

11 hours ago
 'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opene ..

'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

11 hours ago

More Stories From World