Trump Set To Name US Envoy To Germany As Acting National Intelligence Chief - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

Trump Set to Name US Envoy to Germany as Acting National Intelligence Chief - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to tap US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be Acting Director of National Intelligence, the New York Times reported.

Grenell is considered to be a vocal Trump loyalist who would be overseeing intelligence agencies that are often viewed with skepticism by the White House, the report said on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

