Trump Set To Visit Pennsylvania Medical Supplier To Discuss Combating COVID-19

Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Set to Visit Pennsylvania Medical Supplier to Discuss Combating COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the state of Pennsylvania on Thursday during his second trip outside of the nation's capital since the beginning of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his trip, the US leader is scheduled to tour the Owens and Minor Inc. factory in the city of Allentown - one of the major US distributors of medical equipment. The president is going to visit the distribution center and deliver remarks at the facility, according to White House officials.

Trump plans to discuss his efforts regarding the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to lead the world in the coronavirus testing, the administration said.

Pennsylvania is among the most affected US states with over 60,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,000 related deaths.

Experts consider Pennsylvania a key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election where Trump will have major clashes with his Democratic opponent Joseph Biden.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf told reporters that Trump did not discuss the upcoming visit with him.

