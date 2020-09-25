UrduPoint.com
Trump Sets Up New US Institute To Fight Pandemics In Africa - White House

The Trump administration is creating a new institute to combat the threat of future epidemics to the population of Africa, the White House announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Trump administration is creating a new institute to combat the threat of future epidemics to the population of Africa, the White House announced in a statement on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien announced the intent to establish the United States-Africa Institute for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation," the statement said.

The White House described the new institute as a "transformative partnership" with leading US Historically Black Colleges and Universities that will be targeted to deliver tangible results in preventing pandemics.

"The US-Africa Institute will build the leadership and capacity of African health professionals, support African technological innovation, and create a data hub to support the rapid detection and mitigation of pandemics," the statement said.

The institute will seek to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks, including HIV and other health threats and generate a new era of two-way partnership with the African continent, the statement added.

