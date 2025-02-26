, Trump Shares AI-generated Video Showing Post-occupation Gaza Amid Concerns

Muslim World, especially Arab nations strongly condemn Trump’s plan about Gaza and his video, and express serious concerns in this regard

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Former US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday released an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video post-occupation Gaza.

Taking to social media platforms, Donald Trump showed Gaza undergoing a dramatic makeover.

The video emerged at a moment when Palestinians are suffering due to injustice and atrocities inflicted upon them by the Israel in Gaza. The Muslim worlds, especially the neighboring Arab countries rejected the video and expressed serious concerns over Trump plan.

The video features children emerging from caves and heading towards Gaza’s beaches while Donald Trump is seen enjoying leisure time with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the shore.

The AI-generated footage also depicts a massive statue of Trump erected in Gaza, along with several locations renamed in his honor.

Additionally, the video includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is shown eating, and references his role in improving government performance during Trump's administration.

In the final segment, the video portrays a shower of U.S. Dollars raining down on Gaza’s coastline.