Open Menu

 

, Trump Shares AI-generated Video Showing Post-occupation Gaza Amid Concerns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

  Trump shares AI-generated video showing post-occupation Gaza amid concerns

Muslim World, especially Arab nations strongly condemn Trump’s plan about Gaza and his video, and express serious concerns in this regard

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Former US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday released an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video post-occupation Gaza.

Taking to social media platforms, Donald Trump showed Gaza undergoing a dramatic makeover.

The video emerged at a moment when Palestinians are suffering due to injustice and atrocities inflicted upon them by the Israel in Gaza. The Muslim worlds, especially the neighboring Arab countries rejected the video and expressed serious concerns over Trump plan.

The video features children emerging from caves and heading towards Gaza’s beaches while Donald Trump is seen enjoying leisure time with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the shore.

The AI-generated footage also depicts a massive statue of Trump erected in Gaza, along with several locations renamed in his honor.

Additionally, the video includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is shown eating, and references his role in improving government performance during Trump's administration.

In the final segment, the video portrays a shower of U.S. Dollars raining down on Gaza’s coastline.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Social Media Gaza Trump Elon Musk Muslim From Government Tesla Arab

Recent Stories

 

 

1 minute ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor ..

14 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Techn ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board m ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendati ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies

17 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model ba ..

Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG

24 minutes ago
DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

32 minutes ago
 KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral ..

KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

24 minutes ago
 Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher educ ..

Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education

23 minutes ago
 Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – ..

Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social I ..

23 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant projec ..

Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project

23 minutes ago
 New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid m ..

New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World